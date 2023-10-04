×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: perry johnson | joe biden | student loans

Perry Johnson to Newsmax: Biden 'Nuts' to Offer Student Loan Relief

By    |   Wednesday, 04 October 2023 03:12 PM EDT

President Joe Biden is "nuts" to offer $9 billion in student loan relief and is doing it to buy votes in the 2024 presidential election, said businessman and GOP presidential candidate Perry Johnson on Newsmax.

"What they don't realize is that the government caused this inflation, and they throw all this money out there, the prices go up," Johnson said Wednesday during an appearance on "Newsline."

Biden on Tuesday canceled another $9 billion in student loan debt days after payments were set to restart, providing relief for an additional 125,000 borrowers.

Johnson said, under Biden, inflation has soared because of his administration's spending.

"We increased our money supply from $4 trillion in 2020 to $20 trillion one-and-a-half years later. That is why we're spending so much just for the necessities of life," he said. "The middle class is getting killed and yet they're paying no attention to it.

"We have to clamp down and Biden just thinks that money is like candy, it grows on trees, and he doesn't care because it's not his money. He just loves putting it away to buy votes and all that does is hurt the middle class of America. It's a killer for everyone."

Johnson said Americans have to send a message that the spending "has to stop.

"We are borrowing money at record rates," he said.

Johnson, a longshot to win the GOP primary, also said he's considering dropping out of the presidential race to get into the Michigan Senate race.

He said he's "thinking about it.

"Right now, I'm focusing on Iowa because obviously they don't want me on the debate stage. I qualified and they didn't let me on. So, I am focusing on that. I do believe America has to pay attention to money."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
President Joe Biden is "nuts" to offer $9 billion in student loan relief and is doing it to buy votes in the 2024 presidential election, says businessman and GOP presidential candidate Perry Johnson told Newsmax.
perry johnson, joe biden, student loans
342
2023-12-04
Wednesday, 04 October 2023 03:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved