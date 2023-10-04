Perry Johnson to Newsmax: Biden 'Nuts' to Offer Student Loan Relief

President Joe Biden is "nuts" to offer $9 billion in student loan relief and is doing it to buy votes in the 2024 presidential election, said businessman and GOP presidential candidate Perry Johnson on Newsmax.

"What they don't realize is that the government caused this inflation, and they throw all this money out there, the prices go up," Johnson said Wednesday during an appearance on "Newsline."

Biden on Tuesday canceled another $9 billion in student loan debt days after payments were set to restart, providing relief for an additional 125,000 borrowers.

Johnson said, under Biden, inflation has soared because of his administration's spending.

"We increased our money supply from $4 trillion in 2020 to $20 trillion one-and-a-half years later. That is why we're spending so much just for the necessities of life," he said. "The middle class is getting killed and yet they're paying no attention to it.

"We have to clamp down and Biden just thinks that money is like candy, it grows on trees, and he doesn't care because it's not his money. He just loves putting it away to buy votes and all that does is hurt the middle class of America. It's a killer for everyone."

Johnson said Americans have to send a message that the spending "has to stop.

"We are borrowing money at record rates," he said.

Johnson, a longshot to win the GOP primary, also said he's considering dropping out of the presidential race to get into the Michigan Senate race.

He said he's "thinking about it.

"Right now, I'm focusing on Iowa because obviously they don't want me on the debate stage. I qualified and they didn't let me on. So, I am focusing on that. I do believe America has to pay attention to money."

