Rep. Graves to Newsmax: Permit Act 'Has a Huge Impact'

Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., told Newsmax that the Permit Act under debate in Congress has the potential to save untold millions in costs for federal infrastructure projects.

Graves told "Newsline" on Wednesday, "It has a huge impact.

"The permitting process takes way too long when it comes to energy projects, when it comes to infrastructure projects, land-use decisions — you name it. It takes way too long."

He said the longer it takes to complete large water- and energy-related projects, the costs skyrocket.

"We need to streamline this process," said Graves. "We need to make it much easier so we can get these projects going.

"The longer they're delayed, the more it costs to do whatever the infrastructure project is."

Graves said he is taking the essence of the Permit Act and building that into additional legislation to save money on highway projects.

"We're going to do the same thing when we do the surface transportation bill as well. We're going to implement permitting reform in that, so we can get projects off the ground and going much earlier and, obviously, much quicker."

The Permit Act sponsor, Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Tuesday that his proposal helps eliminate damaging and wasteful red tape from interfering with important public works projects.

He said the Permit Act is "really simple," explaining that "we're not changing any of the water regulations, so we're not dirtying water; we're not doing anything with the regs."

Collins said the bill's purpose is "making the federal government more efficient, more productive, and issuing these permits faster and making things more affordable for the American people."

