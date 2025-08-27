Gold Star Mother to Newsmax: Families Waiting for Justice

Gold Star mother Paula Knauss Selph told Newsmax on Wednesday that the families of the victims of the terrorist attack on Afghanistan's Kabul International Airport during the U.S. withdrawal in 2021 "will be waiting for every moment that we can to see justice."

Selph, whose son, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, died during the attack, told "Wake Up America" that she recently traveled to Washington, D.C., to commemorate the fourth anniversary along with members of the dozen families who also lost loved ones on that day.

"After that, I scurried on to North Carolina to be with the troops," she said. "It's very important that we remember that there are many men and women willing to lay down their life like our children, and we cannot let the travesty that happened on Aug. 26, 2021, ever happen again."

Selph went on to criticize the Biden administration for the lack of information released about the attack that claimed the life of her son and 12 other service members, saying that "there are many of us in these families that will be waiting for every moment that we can to see justice, and whatever that justice looks like, we'll be there each and every step of the way."

When asked if she expects to get "accountability from the Biden administration," Selph said. "I guess there will never be full disclosure or full closure on anything when you have a loss like that, but I think that we can get closer to truth and justice. And that's really what we're holding for."

