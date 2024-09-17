Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Biden Can Grant Trump Full SS Protection

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, stressed that the executive branch holds the authority to provide former President Donald Trump with comprehensive Secret Service protection following two recent assassination attempts.

Fallon is calling on the executive branch to exercise that authority to ensure that former President Donald Trump receives a full security detail from the Secret Service.

During an interview Tuesday on Newsmax's "Prime News," the congressman responded to a question about who could grant this level of protection, saying, "The executive branch — three words — full security complement. That's what President Trump needs," Fallon said, emphasizing that it is within the executive branch's power to provide Trump with the highest level of security.

"The president of the United States, wherever he goes, there's what's called a counter-surveillance team. And there's a team of folks that they constantly are patrolling the perimeter. And there's also a cat team, a counter-assault team, where if anything happens, they're right there, and there are just a lot more trained bodies," he said, describing Biden's elevated level of protection.

"We need President Trump to have a full security complement," he said, arguing for Trump to receive similar protection to Biden.

Fallon, who serves on the task force investigating the first Trump assassination attempt, argued that it is essential for the executive branch to take swift action, noting that current security measures for Trump have fallen short.

"It should have happened even before Butler. It didn't happen after — it clearly didn't happen now. That's why you're not hearing these instances of people getting close to Joe Biden; he has that," he added.

The congressman pointed out the stark contrast in security coverage between Trump and other top officials.

"They're [assassins are] not getting close to Kamala Harris. They don't need to get close to Donald Trump, either. He's arguably the most famous person in the world," Fallon said, highlighting the necessity for equal protection.

Fallon's comments came after a second assassination attempt on Trump in less than two months. On Sunday, Secret Service agents arrested a 58-year-old man, Ryan Wesley Routh, after spotting the muzzle of a rifle near Trump's West Palm Beach golf course in Florida. Though Trump was unharmed, the incident underscores growing concerns about his security.

In a separate incident in July, a gunman opened fire at one of Trump's campaign rallies in Pennsylvania, wounding the former president and killing one attendee before being shot by Secret Service agents.

Fallon also warned of the potential for foreign actors targeting Trump, stating, "We do know that there are nation-states out there trying to do him harm. It's high time that we gave him the protection he requires."

As Fallon and other lawmakers press for greater security, his message is clear: it is within the executive branch's power to grant Trump the full Secret Service protection he needs.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.

