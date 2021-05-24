Rep. Pat Fallon to Newsmax: 'We're Tired of the Hypocrisy'

Whether it is coronavirus science denial, restrictive lockdown measures, or efforts to fund $1.9 billion for Washington, D.C. security after talking about defunding the police last summer, Americans and conservatives are "tired of the hypocrisy" from progressives, Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax.

"It was never about science, and it was never about safety, it was always about control," Fallon told Monday's "John Bachman Now" about the politicization of coronavirus restrictions that many politicians themselves had to apologize for breaking, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., and Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif.

"The hypocrisy knows no bounds."

The latest one is the House Democrats' bill to fund $1.9 billion for National Guard security in Washington, D.C., after the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

"You know, that's $2 billion of wasted money," Fallon told host John Bachman. "Quite frankly, we've had a wall. It's interesting, too, that the left doesn't like walls on our border, but they love him when they protect when they see a perceived threat."

House Speaker's Nancy Pelosi's National Guard presence and walls in D.C. ultimately did not protect Americans against anything, except keeping them out of the "people's House," Fallon added.

"They were guarding us against Milky Way wrappers blowing around in the breeze," Fallon lamented. "It was a colossal waste of money: I think $500 million on the National Guard troops and now she wants to burn another $2 billion.

"It's time to say no more. Nancy, stop with your hypocrisy, take off the mask when we're in the house floor so we can show a true example of leadership, to show folks what it's gonna look like after COVID."

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., appeared with Bachman and Fallon, saying the National Guard security in Washington was a political "show."

"The bottom line again is: It was about politics," Van Drew told Bachman. "Let's try to make, you know, folks look bad, so we're gonna put razor wire and barbed wire and fences and troops up. It looked like an Eastern bloc, in the old days, Eastern bloc country that was occupied and literally was under communist control.

"I was ashamed of the way it looked. It wasn't necessary. We didn't have that problem that caused that to be necessary.

"Again, badly done, a huge waste of money."

