Pastor Brooks to Newsmax: Church Attacks Must Not Be Tolerated

Pastor Corey Brooks said Sunday that recent disruptions at churches targeting congregants and children reflect a broader attack on Christianity that he said has become normalized on the political left.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda," Brooks discussed the events at the Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, where protesters disrupted a church service last month, after an affidavit reported that accusations of Nazism were hurled at adults and children, with churchgoers being blocked from leaving.

"That's totally unacceptable. It's despicable," Brooks said, adding that such behavior should not be tolerated, particularly when children are targeted.

Brooks said the incident represented an attack not only on a church but on Christianity itself, calling the conduct "normalized by individuals on the left."

He questioned whether similar behavior would ever be allowed in a mosque, saying it likely would not be tolerated.

"Just because we're Christians, we should not tolerate this type of behavior," Brooks said.

"Yes, we believe in turning the other cheek, yes, we believe in praying for our enemy. But there comes a day and a time when we have to stand for what we believe."

Brooks, who is walking across America as part of an initiative he says is focused on protecting children, said the events reinforced his belief that people of faith must speak out more forcefully.

During the interview, Brooks also addressed claims that the actions were motivated by opposition to white supremacy.

"We're living in a day and a time where it's about opportunity," Brooks said.

"Just because you're black, you have every opportunity. There is nothing that you cannot do or try to do or attempt to do that a white person does not have,"

Brooks also referenced recent reports of healthcare workers refusing to treat supporters of President Donald Trump and incidents involving hostility toward federal immigration officers, calling the climate evidence of a deeper moral crisis.

"We're living in a season where demonic activity is running rampant," Brooks said, adding that faith communities must respond by becoming more prayerful and more vocal.

He closed by urging Christians to show greater resolve in defending their beliefs and protecting children.

"Christianity has to get some courage and some backbone and start standing up," Brooks said.

