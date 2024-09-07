WATCH TV LIVE

Paraguay Foreign Minister to Newsmax: Security Key Issue

By    |   Saturday, 07 September 2024 04:18 PM EDT

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Paraguay Ruben Ramirez Lezcano told Newsmax on Friday that security is a "key issue for our hemisphere" and that he was working in conjunction with President Santiago Pena to promote the values of freedom, democracy, and human rights in the region.

Lezcano, who is also a candidate for secretary general of the Organization of American States, told Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" security was a priority, especially as it relates to the fight against corruption, human trafficking, and drug trafficking.

He also said what's happening in Venezuela, including mass migration, was an issue "in which we need to work."

Lezcano said when it comes to foreign policy, it is important for Paraguay to work with the United States in a variety of different areas including trade and promoting freedom around the world.

