Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Bill Eases Organ Donation Rules

Congress should further roll back federal regulations that can delay critical medical care, as red tape can prevent patients from receiving life-saving organ transplants in time, Rep. Beth Van Duyne told Newsmax on Saturday, while discussing legislation she's presented.

"I introduced this bill because I had heard from so many different folks around the country," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "The Count," about the Organ Donation Act, which proposed to keep bureaucracy from blocking timely access to needed organs.

"These preventions, just by red tape alone, [keep] people from getting the necessary organs that they need to be able to survive," she added.

The transplant process is already stressful for patients, and said delays tied to regulations can be devastating even after a match is found, said Van Duyne.

"You already are in a really horrible position when you are waiting on an organ donation," she said.

"And the worst thing is to hear that you have a match, that it's on its way, but because of all the red tape, it doesn't get to you," she added.

Van Duyne said the goal is to cut regulations she believes do not improve safety, but instead add unnecessary steps.

"We are trying to bust through all of these massive regulations that are not for patient safety, but they're just for checking the box and basically for defending an overzealous, overstaffed bureaucracy," she said.

Van Duyne said she hopes the bill advances quickly and becomes law, calling it a matter of saving lives.

"I hope to be able to see that bill not only put on the floor, but get out of the Senate and signed by the president because it will save lives," she said.

