Tags: ofir akunis | iran | israel | bombings | missiles | middle east | retribution

Ofir Akunis to Newsmax: 'Head of Snake' Is in Iran, Retribution Coming

By    |   Wednesday, 02 October 2024 10:43 AM EDT

Retribution is coming against Iran for its ballistic missile attack against Israel, as it is the "head of the snake" that is striking the Middle East, Ofir Akunis, the consul general for Israel in New York, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"They launched more than 200 ballistic missiles from Iran to Israel," Akunis said on Newsmax's "National Report." "All over the world. They will see the Israeli response. This is unacceptable. That this is not a terror organization. This is not Hezbollah. This is not Hamas, and they are not the Houthis, even though they are all proxies of Iran. Iran is responsible, the state of Iran, so they will pay the price."

And Israel will cooperate with the Americans and continue until it defeats the axis of evil, said Akunis.

"This is the current war in the world now, and we know that its headed by the head of the snake, and the head of the snake is not in Lebanon," he said. "The head of the snake is not in Gaza. Of course, they are there. They are just parts. But the head of the snake is in Tehran, and they will pay for what they did yesterday."

He added that Lebanon and Yemen no longer have governments of their own.

"The head of the snake is a huge problem to the Western world and the American administration," said Akunis. "We appreciate the cooperation. We must continue until we defeat them. It's unacceptable that we are almost at the end of 2024 [and] Iran is still there with the very fascist regime, and they call themselves the Muslim Republic of Iran."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

