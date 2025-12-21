Ofir Akunis to Newsmax: Weakness on Antisemitism Invites More Attacks

Israeli Consul General in New York Ofir Akunis, speaking out after last weekend's deadly attack in Australia, warned on Newsmax Sunday that similar assaults could take place around the world, including in the U.S., if leaders continue to show weakness in condemning extremism and antisemitism.

"I warned the Western world," Akunis said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "I talked about Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia. ... What they did reflects weakness in the presence of evil."

He said extremist groups exploit hesitation from democratic societies.

"They will attack you," Akunis said. "This is the first rule, unfortunately, with the jihadists. If the Western civilization, the Western world continue to reflect weakness, they will attack.

"They will attack in Australia, they will attack in Europe, and unfortunately, my friends, I'm afraid that they will do it here in the United States as well," he added.

Akunis said the attack at Bondi Beach in Australia should be thoroughly investigated by that nation's officials, and emphasized that the motive should not be mischaracterized.

"I think that they must investigate this massacre," he said. "Fifteen people. It's unbelievable. Including 10 years old. Yes. It's not about gun violence. This is clearly about antisemitism."

After addressing the Sydney attack, Akunis turned to New York City and broader leadership failures to confront anti-Jewish rhetoric.

"We have a very big problem now because we have a mayor-elect in New York City who is clearly an antisemite himself and tolerates the worst kind of statements and behavior toward the Jewish population," he said, referring to Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

Akunis said his concern centers on ideology rather than individuals, pointing specifically to the phrase "globalize the intifada."

"You, my American friends, need to know what's the meaning of the word intifada," he said. "It's full destruction. It's violence. Yes. So you must stop it."

He said city leadership should clearly condemn such rhetoric.

"Even the mayor or the new mayor must, I think, condemn it," Akunis said.

Akunis also pushed back against claims that Jewish communities are separate from Israel.

"There is a new attitude saying that there's the Jewish communities and the state of Israel, and there is no connection between them," he said. "So I want to say right here this morning that Israel is the homeland of the Jewish people, period."

Expanding the criticism internationally, Akunis called on world leaders to speak more forcefully against antisemitism.

"I'm calling from here to the British prime minister and to the French president to condemn antisemitism," he said. "There is meaning to words, but there's meaning to silence as well."

He added that ignoring antisemitism carries consequences.

"You can ignore the antisemitism in your country. That will not help. It will do the opposite," Akunis said, pointing again to Australia as an example.

Later in the interview, Akunis addressed the situation in Gaza, saying Israel remains focused on the return of all hostages before advancing to the next phase of any agreement. He said Israel expects Hamas terrorists to fulfill its obligations fully.

He also referenced a Hanukkah candle-lighting event planned for Manhattan and closed with a message about the holiday's meaning.

"The message of Hanukkah is that the light always [prevails over] darkness," Akunis said.

"The darkness is the radical Islam and the light is our values, American values, Israeli values, European values," he said. "We are together, and we must stand."

