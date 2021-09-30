Rep. Obernolte to Newsmax: Don't Count Pelosi's Negotiations Out on $3.5T Bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should never be counted out when it comes to finding common ground with Sen. Joe Manchin on the final price tag for the $3.5 trillion reconciliation spending bill, but Republicans are holding out hope that the moderate Democrats will hold firm on paring the bill back, Rep. Jay Obernolte said on Newsmax Thursday.

"It's very clear that it's crazy to be talking about the largest spending package in the history of our country, paired with the largest tax increases in the history of our country when we already have a $2.3 trillion budget deficit this year when our national debt is already at 107% of our gross domestic product," the California Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

However, he said he does think the progressive Democrats, who are holding firm with their demand that the reconciliation bill is passed before they agree to vote on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, are correct to be skeptical about their moderate colleagues coming together on a spending bill, "because it's so clearly bad for the future of our country."

Meanwhile, there are Senate Republicans on board for the infrastructure bill, but Obernolte said that must be viewed in the context of the overall spending package.

"We in the Republican conference look at these two packages as one combined package, the reconciliation package together, over $5 trillion of new government spending, so I don't see that it will get a lot of support in the House of Representatives," said Obernolte.

Meanwhile, the passage of a continuing resolution to fund the country for another year only delays the woes until December, he said.

House Democrats passed a bill to suspend the debt ceiling, he added, not resolving the debt situation or balancing a budget, but instead, to suspend the ceiling until December 2022, Olbernotle continued.

"I hope that sooner or later, we as a legislative body, you're going to be able to come together and have a serious discussion about what to do about our deficit and the national debt because it is unconscionable for us to continue kicking the can down the road and to leave this legacy of trillions of dollars of debt to our children."

