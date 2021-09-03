Rep. Nunes to Newsmax: China to Find Hard Slog in Afghanistan

GOP California Rep. Devin Nunes told Newsmax on Friday that he thinks China will find it difficult to make Afghanistan into a strategic ally — and even predicted that civil war could erupt now that the United States has ended its 20-year presence in the country.

"Afghanistan has a long history,'' Nunes said on "Eric Bolling: The Balance.'' I've been there several times. It's very rugged terrain, very difficult. And I also think it's going to be very difficult for the Chinese. I actually don't think the Chinese are going to do much there because they're going to find it almost impossible.

"I think it's highly likely there'll be a civil war there.''

Referring to an Afghanistan's history, which includes military conquests as far back as Alexander the Great as well as the Soviet Union's failed campaign in the country from 1979 and 1989 and the United States’ unsuccessful effort to establish a stable, democratic government, Nunes suggested the region is ungovernable.

He said that a strategic goal of using Afghanistan as a conduit for Iran’s oil to the west of the country to China to the east will prove difficult at best.

"Well, look, it's something that you know the Chinese are very good planners, and they have shown they've built large facilities: large hydropower projects, large rail systems, large, large highways,'' said Nunes, 47, who has served in the House of Representatives from the area around Fresno since 2003.

"When you have a command-and-control economy, and you print your own money, you can kind of do what you want when you control the levers of power. You can remove entire villages. They won't have that capability when they get into Afghanistan,'' added Nunes, the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee.

"I think, you know that area that they have to go through. It's really ungoverned, with several tribes all through there. The Chinese want to try to do it. The Iranians would like to do it.''

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here