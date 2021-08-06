Ted Nugent: Liberal Politicians and Policies Causing American 'Heartbreak'

Rock singer-songwriter and Second Amendment activist Ted Nugent told Newsmax that Americans are ''heart broke'' over liberal policies and the politicians implementing them.

''There's a universal pulse out here of heartbreak,'' Nugent said Friday on ''Eric Bolling: The Balance.'' ''I know that's what everybody of consciousness, goodwill, decency, and intellect, [who are] monitoring basic history and current events [feels]. We are heart broke at the abuse of power — the soulless, unfounded decrees by these liberal politicians that clearly just want to control.''

Nugent said that by controlling through decree and heavy regulation, Democrats are destroying the fabric of the nation.

''They want to hurt mom-and-pop America,'' he said. ''I'm speaking to you from the freedom zone of Texas, and my beloved birth state of Michigan was always the epicenter of work ethic. Not anymore. Since the liberals and the Democrats have destroyed that, even though the pulse is alive and well, regulations are literally destroying the entrepreneurial 'man in the arena' work ethic that makes America [have] the greatest quality of life in the history of the world.''

Nugent said he is part of a growing grassroots movement that is fighting back against these ideas.

''We have an organization called HunterNation.org,'' he said. ''It's not really about hunting, but it's getting the conservative, God, family, country, freedom, law-and-order families to get out there and to hammer our mayor, or senator, or congressmen, and governors to vote God, family and country. ... Do not underestimate the boots on the ground that we are creating out here.''

According to the organization, its mission is ''to be the united voice of the American hunter, to protect our sport, our lifestyle, and our heritage — while standing for the principles of God, family, country, and our nation's Constitution.''

The group said it is working to bring an ''informed army'' of outdoorsmen and women to the ballot box to amplify the voice of hunters and drive them to elect ''principled public leaders.''

It focuses on the issues of hunting heritage, the Second Amendment, public land access for hunting and other uses, wolves and responsible predator management, and the retention and re-engagement of hunters in maintaining hunting's legacy in the country and work to eliminate politically driven barriers to hunting.

Nugent said the Constitution guarantees the right of citizens to ''keep and bear arms'' since their day of birth and does not need the ''paperwork'' of bureaucrats to verify that right.

He said he was told, ''We got constitutional carry in Texas.''

''I had constitutional carry when I was born,'' he said. ''I had First Amendment constitutional carry, nationwide, on every street corner, in every state, in every city, and I don't need paperwork.

''So here's a little alert to the alphabet soup. You know, bureaucracies that are abusing power and infringing. The bureaucrats are infringing on a God-given right when I get up in the morning. I have the right to keep and bear arms in America. Period.''

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here

Related Stories: