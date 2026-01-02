Ted Nugent to Newsmax: 'Stop Squawking,' Hold Public Officials Accountable

Ted Nugent urged Americans on Newsmax Friday to stop complaining and instead directly pressure elected officials and law enforcement leaders, arguing that accountability in government only comes when citizens actively demand it.

Appearing on Newsmax’s "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Nugent framed civic engagement as a personal responsibility, warning that public officials will continue ignoring voters unless they face sustained pressure from the people they serve.

Responding to a question about government frustration, the famed rocker opened with a personal message to host Carl Higbie, saying, "You know, Carl, I bring you much love from the not so mean streets of America."

He told Higbie that viewers frequently ask him to pass along their support, adding that Higbie represents what the Founding Fathers envisioned for citizens who remain skeptical of authority.

Nugent said Americans were meant "to be suspicious of all authority" and to "fight like the third monkey trying to get on the ark and demand accountability, which doesn't exist." He argued that simply voicing frustration is ineffective without direct action aimed at those in power.

The musician described personally contacting high-ranking officials to press for enforcement actions, including outreach to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and FBI Director Kash Patel.

Nugent said that he told them to jail the criminals, referring to what he described as recently documented fraud and the misuse of taxpayer funds in the state.

"You've seen the crimes, you've got the evidence," Nugent said. "Would you please snap some handcuffs on all these criminals running amok, burning our hard-earned tax dollars?"

He stressed that civic participation extends beyond commentary and protest, saying the American system of self-government "isn't just about squawking."

Nugent said he routinely goes directly to state leaders, noting that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are aware of his demands.

While acknowledging institutional resistance and what he called "status quo denial," Nugent told Higbie that public pressure is having an effect and that media voices highlighting accountability concerns are making a difference.

He closed with a direct appeal to viewers, urging them to register and vote while actively confronting local and state officials. Nugent warned that failure to act emboldens those in power.

"If you're not putting pressure on your mayor, your chief of police, your state trooper commander, and your sheriff, and your governor, if you're not putting pressure on them, they're laughing at you," he said.

Nugent complimented Higbie on his momentum, adding, "You're on track, and there is movement."

