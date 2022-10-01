Walid Phares to Newsmax: Russia's Use of Nukes Possible, Dangerous

Walid Phares, a Washington, D.C.-based foreign policy specialist, told Newsmax that the possibility of Russia deploying tactical nuclear weapons is real and dangerous.

Speaking on "Saturday Report," Phares said that during the Cold War, both the Soviet Union and the Chinese were aware that "the exchange of nuclear warfare with the West" would "destroy the planet. There is no doubt about that."

But as Phares pointed out, what the Russians "have advanced this time is different. It's not a full-fledged nuclear exchange but ... the use of tactical nukes, which are very localized.

"What they mean by that mean by that, obviously, is that now that we have ... separated these lands and added them to Russia, if ... the West approaches and supports the Ukrainians and tries to take them back," then Moscow could deploy "tactical nuclear weapons."

"So the possibility is there. And it's very, very dangerous," Phares added.

In an interview with The Guardian on Tuesday, Ukraine's military spokesman Vadym Skibitsky said the threat of Moscow using nukes against Ukraine was "very high."

According to Skibitsky, an attack would likely target locations near the front lines where there are a high number of people, equipment, command hubs and vital infrastructure.

