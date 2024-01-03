×
Tags: nikki haley | donald trump | 2024 election | chaos | debates | voters | town halls

Nikki Haley to Newsmax: 'Chaos Follows' Trump

By    |   Wednesday, 03 January 2024 03:46 PM EST

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley told Newsmax on Wednesday that "chaos follows" former President Donald Trump and "that's just not what we need" in the 2024 presidential election.

Haley, appearing on "National Report," was asked about her comments praising Trump for his policies as president while criticizing him by saying he "represents chaos" and running against him in the Republican presidential primaries.

"I think he was the right president at the right time," Haley said. "I had a great working relationship with him, but rightly or wrongly, chaos follows him.

"Everybody knows it's true. Chaos follows him, and we can't be a country in disarray and the world on fire and go through four more years of chaos. That's just not what we need. We won't survive it, and this is about the fact that we have to go forward in a strong way. We can't afford any more of all of this nonsense."

Haley said that she started calling on Trump to appear in the Republican presidential debates because she doesn't want him to "hide" during the election season.

"This is the time when voters are voting," Haley said. "This is the time when we need to be out there. This is the time when you need to answer questions.

"I've done over 150 town halls … taking every question, shaking every hand on the last person to leave. Iowans and people in New Hampshire and South Carolina, they want to see you. They want to be able to ask those questions. You have to go and show that you want to earn their support. Not just expect it, and I think that's what we're seeing."

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


