Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: New Bill Calls for Transparency at Border

New York Rep. Nicole Malliotakis announced her new bill on Newsmax Wednesday, which calls for more transparency as to who the migrants are that are crossing the United States' southern border.

Appearing on "Spicer & Co." Malliotakis described her bill, in light of the Biden administrations waning efforts to control the surge at the southern border. "This is about transparency and letting local government and the American people know exactly who is coming and where they come from. And do they have criminal histories? We know that sex offenders have crossed the border, that convicted criminals who have been sent back home have crossed the border and reentered. We know that there's even been individuals caught on the FBI's terrorist watch lists who have crossed over the border."

Saying the American people deserve to know who moves in down the street, Malliotakis said that what her bill aims to do that, so "local governments can hold the federal government accountable and also use any legal means possible to stop this influx."

Malliotakis' bill, the "Transparency of Migration Act" would require the Department of Health & Human Services and the Department of Homeland Security to publish the following information:

The daily number of individuals apprehended by Customs and Border Protection.

The individuals' country of origin.

The individuals' ages and gender.

The states to which the individuals' have been released or sent.

And the number and types of criminal convictions the individuals' have.

This week Vice President Kamala Harris announced she plans to visit the border in El Paso, but Malliotakis decried Harris' actions as making a mockery of the situation. "She's doing this because she's caving to the pressure that we in the Republican party have placed on her," Malliotakis said. "The mockery; it's been 90 days [since] she's been appointed to take charge of the border crisis and has done absolutely nothing to address it. I've been to Donna, Texas. I've been to McAllen, Texas. I've been to Mission, Texas. I've seen firsthand what our Customs and Border Patrol agents are facing."

"I've seen the migrants crossing over," the congresswoman stated. "You see the cartels how they're operating. You only can get that if you're at the Rio Grande and actually seeing what is transpiring here. So it's my hope that she's not just going to go there and play political games and continue to blame President [Donald] Trump, but actually try to speak with the Customs and Border patrol agents."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here