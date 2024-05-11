WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nicole malliotakis | foreign aid | israel | impeachment | joe biden | cory mills | hamas

Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: Impeachable for Biden to Withhold Israel Aid

By    |   Saturday, 11 May 2024 01:19 PM EDT

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told Newsmax it could be an impeachable offense for President Joe Biden to withhold military aid, including 2,000-pound bombs, from Israel.

Speaking to "Saturday Report," Malliotakis stated that "the reality is that the president does not have this authority to impose conditions on this aid. That was, as you said, approved by Congress overwhelmingly with bipartisan support."

"He's playing a very dangerous political game right now. He is trying to appease the radical left of his party. He is, in essence, what he's doing is appeasing Iran, is appeasing Hamas and Hezbollah by doing this. And I think this is a very dangerous political game that has serious consequences for our ally Israel and has serious consequences in the fight against terrorism."

On Friday, Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., filed one article of impeachment against Biden for withholding aid to Israel, the Washington Examiner reported.

