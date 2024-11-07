Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: N.Y. Leaders Put Migrants Over Citizens

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Thursday that one reason President-elect Donald Trump did so well in New York is that Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams "prioritized border crossers" over legal immigrant groups.

On Tuesday, Trump became the first Republican to capture the national popular vote in 20 years, amassing over 72 million votes as of Thursday morning. Despite losing New York state, the former president did 11 percentage points better than he did in 2020 and earned close to 3.5 million votes from the state. Malliotakis said that Trump's September rally at the Nassau Coliseum showed that "he's not afraid to go into these heavily Democratic areas."

"And the truth is, what do people have to lose in New York by voting Republican? Things have gone so downhill under Kathy Hochul and Eric Adams and it started with [former Mayor] Bill de Blasio. And they're the ones who put in place these sanctuary policies that protect criminals from deportation. And they're the ones that are raising taxes and driving people out because the cost of living," she said during an appearance on "Wake Up America."

Malliotakis joined hosts Sharla McBride and Alison Maloni in studio and added that New York's Democrat leadership complains about not having money for infrastructure despite a $240 billion budget.

"They're crying that they don't have money for a transit system or for the things that New Yorkers actually pay taxes for. They need to reprioritize and look at where they're spending our tax dollars. It shouldn't be to put people who are committing crimes in our city in luxury hotel rooms. That's not what people pay taxes for," Malliotakis concluded.

