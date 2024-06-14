Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: Biden 'Undid' Trump Progress

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., slammed President Joe Biden for undoing what she called the wide-ranging progress of the Trump administration.

"President Trump used his authority to secure our border," she said Friday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "And then President Biden came along and passed 60 orders and undid the progress that was made.

"And that is why we have this disastrous mass illegal immigration crisis in cities like mine, New York, where two police officers were shot and so many other crimes, including murder, have been committed. So we can undo it immediately once President Trump is elected again."

Malliotakis also said Russian warships wouldn’t be lurking so close to the U.S. if Trump was in office.

A U.S. Navy submarine arrived in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in a show of force as a fleet of Russian warships gather for planned military exercises in the Caribbean, according to The Associated Press.

"As a Cuban American, I'm very concerned," Malliotakis said. "And this was one of the issues that President Trump brought up [when he met with Republican congressional leaders]. And I think most Americans know that if he was in office today, this would never be happening. This is another example of how this administration, the Biden administration, has appeased our adversaries. Remember, the very first day they came in, what did they do? The rubber-stamped the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would enrich Russia.

"And they killed our own Keystone pipeline. This is just another example. It's happening all over the world.

"We're begging Venezuela for oil, dirty oil by the way, much dirtier than what we were producing here in the United States, which was cleaner. And what I would say is we're enriching those coffers. Same thing with Iran.

"When you lifted waivers and sanctions, what you're doing is enriching Iran. And that's why we see these horrific attacks on Israel, and they are now at war. So there is a difference between President Trump's peace on strength versus the appeasement of this administration."

