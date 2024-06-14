WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nicole malliotakis | donald trump | joe biden | progress

Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: Biden 'Undid' Trump Progress

By    |   Friday, 14 June 2024 10:16 AM EDT

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., slammed President Joe Biden for undoing what she called the wide-ranging progress of the Trump administration.

"President Trump used his authority to secure our border," she said Friday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "And then President Biden came along and passed 60 orders and undid the progress that was made.

"And that is why we have this disastrous mass illegal immigration crisis in cities like mine, New York, where two police officers were shot and so many other crimes, including murder, have been committed. So we can undo it immediately once President Trump is elected again."

Malliotakis also said Russian warships wouldn’t be lurking so close to the U.S. if Trump was in office.

A U.S. Navy submarine arrived in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in a show of force as a fleet of Russian warships gather for planned military exercises in the Caribbean, according to The Associated Press.

"As a Cuban American, I'm very concerned," Malliotakis said. "And this was one of the issues that President Trump brought up [when he met with Republican congressional leaders]. And I think most Americans know that if he was in office today, this would never be happening. This is another example of how this administration, the Biden administration, has appeased our adversaries. Remember, the very first day they came in, what did they do? The rubber-stamped the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would enrich Russia.

"And they killed our own Keystone pipeline. This is just another example. It's happening all over the world.

"We're begging Venezuela for oil, dirty oil by the way, much dirtier than what we were producing here in the United States, which was cleaner. And what I would say is we're enriching those coffers. Same thing with Iran.

"When you lifted waivers and sanctions, what you're doing is enriching Iran. And that's why we see these horrific attacks on Israel, and they are now at war. So there is a difference between President Trump's peace on strength versus the appeasement of this administration."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!  

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here   
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jeffrey Rodack

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., slammed President Joe Biden for undoing what she called the wide-ranging progress of the Trump administration.
nicole malliotakis, donald trump, joe biden, progress
387
2024-16-14
Friday, 14 June 2024 10:16 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved