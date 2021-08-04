Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Impeachment, Gov. Cuomo's Biggest Threat

Former Acting United States Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax that a prosecutor would have to charge New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo within "the two year window" for sexual assault crimes in a criminal case, but stated that impeachment would be Cuomo's biggest threat.

Appearing on "Stinchfield," Whitaker said, "I think the biggest threat to governor Cuomo's political career is this impeachment." Because "the entire New York Congressional Delegation has left him."

Whitaker adds that Democrats in New York's Assembly are planning on impeaching Cuomo. The Assembly, which consists of 150 members, needs 76 votes to impeach Cuomo, according to the Daily Press, and send those articles of impeachment to the Senate.

New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat, said, according to the New York Daily News, that "it is abundantly clear to me that the Governor has lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority and that he can no longer remain in office."

Heastie added further that he wants the Assembly's investigation into Cuomo expedited to move to impeachment.

But as Whitaker points out, Cuomo "is obviously arrogant enough to believe that he's going to run for a fourth term. And so I think he is not going to go away quietly. He's not going to give up this seat without a fight."

Already though, Judiciary committee members in the Assembly, Tom Abinanti and Phil Steck have estimated that the timeframe for impeachment could begin within weeks or months.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, and major OTT platforms like Roku, Youtube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizion and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here