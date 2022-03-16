Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Putin 'Looking for Every Excuse' to Provoke NATO

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is looking for every excuse to engage in NATO countries, to engage the United States in hostilities."

On "Stinchfield," Steube emphasized the importance of supporting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy while avoiding direct confrontation with Russia.

"Congress passed $14 billion worth of aid, $3.5 billion of that was for military equipment. When Trump was president, he sent them Javelins [missiles]. There is an announcement today by the Biden administration of anti-aircraft, anti-tank missile systems that we'll be sending to help them defend their country," Steube explained regarding the extent of U.S. support.

"I don't know what else more we can do outside of getting involved kinetically, which would have astronomical effects on the entire world."

Steube further said that the U.S. should have begun sanctioning Russia when it began amassing forces along the Ukrainian border.

Instead, President Joe Biden "took away sanctions on Nord Stream 2 that let billions of dollars of revenue go into Russia. And Zelenskyy himself has stated that is financing the attacks on his country right now," he said. "So, unfortunately, we're in a position that this administration has created."

The congressman suggested that if former President Donald Trump were in office, the U.S. would have put "very strict sanctions" in place as soon as Russia gave indications of wanting Ukraine.

"This administration didn't do that," Steube said. "And we're now in this circumstance where Russia's violently attacking a peaceful, democratic nation, and we have to make very tough decisions."

