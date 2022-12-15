Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Hate Speech Activists 'Hypocrites'

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax that so-called "hate speech experts" are frequently "hypocrites" who use violent rhetoric themselves.

On "Spicer & Co." Thursday afternoon, Mace explained her decision to call out transgender activist Alejandra Caraballo at a hearing earlier this week for allegedly making violent comments against conservative Supreme Court justices.

"The 6 justices who overturned Roe should never know peace again. It is our civic duty to accost them every time they are in public," Caraballo said in a now-deleted tweet from June. "They are pariahs. Since women don't have their rights, these justices should never have a peaceful moment in public again."

But after Mace presented her comments to Oversight's subcommittee on civil rights and civil liberties, Caraballo denied that the congresswoman presented them in proper context.

"It's so typical of them to attack the message that — literally, these are her own words in black and white. We blew them up on a board behind me. I read them verbatim, and she tried to walk herself back," Mace stated.

"It's like, no. You literally said that everyone should accost these Supreme Court justices because you disagree with them politically," she continued. "This kind of rhetoric — I mean, if you're going to come to Congress, you're going to testify in my committee before me, you probably shouldn't be a hypocrite about the rhetoric of violence online."

Mace said that once Republicans take back the House next term, there will be "new management in town," with more hearings looking like the one in question by holding individuals accountable.

"If you're a hypocrite, we're going to show you for what you are," she said. "And we're going to hold everyone to the same standard — left or right. There's going to be a standard, and it will be applied equally. No hypocrites in the Oversight Committee."

