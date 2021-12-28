Rep. Steube: GOP Too Comfortable Compromising With Democrats on Spending

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the U.S. continues to ''add things on to our [debt] every single day'' with ''no plan to pay for it.'' He blamed Republicans for compromising away their leverage to Democrats.

''It just happened with this socialized social bill,'' the Florida congressman said to ''Greg Kelly Reports'' guest host Carl Higbie, giving an example of the process occurring with the recent Build Back Better Act.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., ''started at $6 trillion, and they viewed it a compromise at $3.5 trillion, and then they viewed it as even more of a compromise at $1.5 trillion,'' he continued. ''That's on top of the $11 trillion that we spent in the last 18 months, on top of the $4.3 trillion to fund the budget, on top of the $1.9 trillion that we just spent at the beginning of this year on Biden's COVID bill.''

An analysis by the Congressional Budget Office released on Dec. 10 showed that President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act could increase the federal deficit by $3 trillion over the next decade if the proposed programs are made permanent.

A month before, the CBO estimated that the legislation would increase the nation's deficit by $160 billion over the next decade in the House-passed form, where the programs have an expiration date.

''I earnestly plead with the leaders of the Republican Party and the leaders that are going to get elected to the House to not compromise our conservative principles,'' Steube said.

He then criticized Democrats as ideologues uninterested in compromise.

''They're trying to shove through a liberal progressive ideology. They're only going to compromise when they can't get the Joe Manchins of the world to come along with all their progressive ideals,'' he added.

