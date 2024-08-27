Ruddy: Ratings Soar, Pre-IPO Plan Gets Big Response

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy appeared on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" touting the network’s big ratings success and the latest on its pre-IPO planned offering.

Nielsen data out this month shows July ratings made records for Newsmax — with the network drawing more than 22 million viewers to its cable news channel alone.

"We're the only cable news channel in every day part seeing ratings increases, which is pretty amazing," Ruddy told host Rob Schmitt last Friday.

"If you take CNBC, Fox Business, and NewsNation — combine them — we still beat them all in ratings and by a fairly good number,” Ruddy said.

Schmitt’s show detailed the network’s success as it has led cable news in ratings growth since 2023.

"We're really excited by the level of engagement," Ruddy said.

“The American people are voting with their remote controls in favor of Newsmax," he said.

“We're reaching about 40 million people all together across all of our platforms.

"It's been an incredible success story."

Ruddy also discussed with Schmitt the network’s plan to go public later this year or early next year.

Before making such a filing, Newsmax currently is offering qualified investors preferred shares in the company.

The shares come with a 7% dividend payable until the expected IPO, with a listing on Nasdaq or the NYSE.

"We've seen the success with President [Donald] Trump's public offering — where it's now worth billions of dollars," Ruddy said.

Ruddy said he believes Trump’s success “shows there's tremendous interest and support in companies like Newsmax.”

"Join our revolution,” Ruddy added. “We call it a news revolution, and it's working."

Ruddy noted that Newsmax’s work is critically important this year.

Last week the Media Research Center released a study that showed major media gave the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz ticket 82% positive coverage compared to 90% negative coverage for Donald Trump-J.D. Vance.

But Ruddy said Newsmax is having a positive and powerful impact.

He noted a recent Reuters study that found Newsmax is one of the top 12 news brands in the United States.

"They're all big media companies that have been around for a while,” Ruddy said of the Reuters list.

“So Newsmax is breaking through,” Ruddy concluded.

