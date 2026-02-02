NYC Dem Pushing Newsmax Ban Has Radical Left Record

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal, the New York City leftist Democrat pushing to ban Newsmax from taxicab screens, has spent years embracing some of the most aggressive positions on the political left.

From likening President Donald Trump's supporters to Nazis to backing socialist candidates, defying federal immigration enforcement, and demanding sweeping gun, law enforcement, and climate restrictions, Hoylman-Sigal has a record that offers a clear window into the ideology behind his latest censorship push.

Hoylman-Sigal, 60, on Jan. 21 sent a letter to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Taxi and Limousine Commissioner Midori Valdivia demanding that cabs should not carry Newsmax because of its "politically charged content."

New York City's taxicabs are privately owned. The city issues licenses — called medallions — to cab owners.

Last year, Newsmax signed with Curb a deal to provide a one-minute news update hosted by one of the network's anchors to over 15,000 taxis across the country.

Speaking on Monday to Newsmax's John Tobacco, Hoylman-Sigal made clear his objection was ideological.

"Newsmax is a media organization that doesn't fairly report the news," Hoylman-Sigal claimed. "I want to see local news."

Newsmax rejected the claim.

"This is a pure act of censorship targeting a news organization reaching over 50 million Americans regularly," Newsmax said in a statement. "Newsmax plays it straight, and that drives the far left crazy."

HOYLMAN-SIGAL: TRUMP RALLY LIKE NAZIS' 1939 EVENT

Hoylman-Sigal has long used incendiary language to attack President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Ahead of a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden in October 2024, Hoylman-Sigal wrote on X that letting the GOP presidential candidate hold the rally was "equivalent to the infamous Nazis rally at Madison Square Garden" in 1939.

He added, "This is a disastrous decision by Madison Square Garden that will endanger the public safety of New Yorkers and has the potential to incite widespread violence."

He has also been a frequent presence at anti-Trump demonstrations in recent months.

At a protest last April 5 in Manhattan, Hoylman-Sigal shouted through a bullhorn, "Let's hear it for gender-affirming care! Let's hear it for scientific research!

"Let's hear it for organized labor! … Let's hear it for transgender children!

"Let's hear it for DEI! Let's hear it for affirmative action!

"Let's hear it for due process!"

'TAKE TO THE STREETS' TO PROTEST ICE

Hoylman-Sigal has worked aggressively to limit federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement in New York and has appeared at immigration-related protests in recent months.

In January, he joined crowds of anti-ICE protesters at Foley Square in Lower Manhattan following the death of protester Renee Good in Minneapolis.

"We saw what happened in Minnesota. We all should be heartsick at that result, but it could happen here in Manhattan, in New York City, and that's why it's so important that we take to the streets and make our opinions known that this is not a democratic approach toward immigration," Hoylman-Sigal told reporters.

On top of that, he pushes legislation designed to restrict ICE activity near state courthouses.

"The Protect Our Courts Act … has become a national model on safeguarding immigrant litigants from ICE arrests," Hoylman-Sigal wrote.

He has framed ICE enforcement as intimidation and has consistently backed sanctuary-style policies that shield illegal immigrants from federal authorities.

TRANS RIGHTS 'THE MOST URGENT CIVIL RIGHTS' ISSUE

Hoylman-Sigal has described transgender policy as crucial and has made it a centerpiece of his activism.

"There is no more important human rights battle in the United States today than defending transgender Americans," he wrote on Instagram last year. "And to anyone from a red state that has banned gender-affirming care I say, welcome to New York."

GUN CONTROL IS 'COMMON SENSE'

Hoylman-Sigal has been one of Albany's most aggressive gun-control advocates, backing bans on ghost guns and bump stocks.

"Today, New York rejected the gun lobby and embraced common sense," he said after passage of major firearms legislation in 2019.

He has argued that mandatory microstamping should be required on firearms sold in the state.

"Microstamping is a proven, commonsense tool to help solve gun crimes and save lives," Hoylman-Sigal said.

POLICING: REDUCE INCARCERATION TIME

Rather than calling for increased policing, Hoylman-Sigal has consistently argued for shifting resources away from law enforcement and toward social-service interventions, a position embraced by activists who pushed to "reimagine" policing after nationwide unrest.

In multiple public statements, he has emphasized alternatives to traditional policing over expanding patrols or enforcement.

"Hospital-based violence interruption programs are enormously effective," Hoylman-Sigal wrote on X, arguing that Medicaid funds should be used to support community-based intervention programs instead of law enforcement.

He has also supported legislation aimed at reducing incarceration and expanding oversight of individuals released from psychiatric care, framing crime as a public health issue rather than a law enforcement problem.

Critics argue the approach downplays accountability and comes as New York City continues to struggle with crime, homelessness, and quality-of-life concerns.

ELON MUSK AND TESLA PROTESTS

Hoylman-Sigal has been a visible figure at protests targeting Elon Musk and the Trump administration's government reforms.

"Elon Musk himself is a perpetrator of waste, fraud, and abuse right here in New York state," Hoylman-Sigal said during a March 29, 2025, protest outside a Tesla showroom in Manhattan.

Hoylman-Sigal also criticized a 2014 agreement between New York state and Tesla involving roughly $1 billion in state-backed incentives, calling it "one of the largest economic boondoggles in American history."

TAXING THE RICH

Hoylman-Sigal — who lives in Greenwich Village with his husband and their two daughters — has long made taxing wealthy New Yorkers a central pillar of his political agenda, repeatedly arguing that affluent property owners and high earners should shoulder a greater share of the city and state's tax burden.

He has been the leading proponent of a "pied-a-terre" tax targeting luxury second homes, a proposal fiercely opposed by real estate groups, business leaders, and fiscal watchdogs who warn it would drive investment out of New York.

"Billionaire oligarchs who own $238 million second homes can afford to pay a little more," Hoylman-Sigal wrote on X.

"Taxes aren't a punishment. They sustain our shared society."

In another post defending the proposal, Hoylman-Sigal dismissed concerns raised by the real estate industry.

"The real estate lobbyists who say the rich won't buy apartments if we enact a pied-a-terre tax deserve an Oscar for their acting," he wrote.

CLIMATE CHANGE: AN EXISTENTIAL CRISIS

Hoylman-Sigal has consistently framed climate change as an existential crisis that justifies sweeping government intervention, regulatory mandates, and restrictions on fossil fuels and energy production.

"Global climate change is a looming catastrophe for the planet and threatens the well-being and livelihood of current and future generations of New Yorkers," Hoylman-Sigal said in a 2015 New York state Senate statement calling for aggressive climate action.

He has backed legislation aimed at forcing companies to disclose emissions, banning certain chemicals and consumer products, and accelerating New York's transition away from fossil fuels — policies critics say drive up energy costs and disproportionately affect working- and middle-class families.

SOCIALIST ALLIANCES

Hoylman-Sigal has aligned himself with leftist politicians backed by the Working Families Party and Democrat socialists.

He endorsed Mamdani during the race for mayor, praising him as a partner in "unity" and "reform."

ELECTORAL COLLEGE

Hoylman-Sigal has also taken aim at the Electoral College, calling for dismantling one of the Constitution's core mechanisms for electing a president.

"End the Electoral College and enact a national popular vote," Hoylman-Sigal wrote in a social media post advocating sweeping changes to the U.S. electoral system.

He has argued that high-population, heavily Democrat states like New York are underrepresented by the current system and that presidential elections should be decided solely by nationwide vote totals.

Opponents counter that abolishing the Electoral College would marginalize smaller states, erode federalism, and dramatically reshape presidential campaigns.

The position places Hoylman-Sigal in line with liberal activists who have sought to rewrite long-standing constitutional norms following recent election outcomes.