Newsmax Shuffles Lineup: Van Susteren, Higbie, Salcedo to Change Time Slots

Newsmax on Tuesday announced it is making strategic changes to its weekday lineup, positioning its top news and opinion shows to better serve viewers with timely, impactful coverage.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 8, "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" will move from 6 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET weekdays — a shift that puts the veteran journalist at the very heart of the daily news cycle.

On the same day, the popular "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" moves to 6 p.m. ET as "The Chris Salcedo Show" takes the 5 p.m. ET slot.

Van Susteren will air at the 4 p.m. hour — a pivotal moment in the day as stock markets close at 4 p.m., most court proceedings wrap up between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., and congressional hearings typically adjourn.

At the new time, Van Susteren will deliver the day's biggest developments as they break — providing the facts, context, and sharp analysis she's known for.

"This is the ideal point in the day for a news show," Van Susteren said. "It's when the major stories are taking shape, and I can do what I love most: reporting, explaining, and learning."

And "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" at 6 p.m. ET will allow viewers to tune in as they start the night's programming with a provocative news show.

Higbie, a former U.S. Navy SEAL, will lead viewers into prime time with his "fearless exposure of government overreach and sharp critique of the mainstream media's failures."

Also, "The Chris Salcedo Show" will shift to 5 p.m. ET from 4 p.m., maintaining Salcedo's unapologetic conservative commentary in a key pre-evening slot.

As usual, "Rob Schmitt Tonight" will follow at 7 p.m. ET, with the nightly stellar lineup of "Finnerty," "Greg Kelly Reports," and "The Right Squad."

Newsmax ranks as the fourth most-watched cable news network in the U.S., with cable penetration of about 60 million homes — on par with Fox News, MSNBC, and CNN.

