newsmax | report | joe biden | withdraw | reelection | mark halperin | kamala harris

Newsmax First Network to Report Biden Departure 

Sunday, 21 July 2024 09:17 PM EDT

Newsmax was the first to report on President Joe Biden's decision not to run for reelection.

Newsmax commentator and journalist Mark Halperin told Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" on Thursday, the last day of the Republican National Convention, that "multiple sources" have told him that Biden would withdraw this weekend.

"According to multiple Democratic sources, this is happening all of a sudden," Halperin told host Higbie on Thursday. "Everyone said it would happen gradually and then all at once. And that's what's happening. According to my sources, President Biden has agreed to step down as the Democratic nominee. It will happen as early as this weekend.

"A speech has been drafted for him. He will continue on as president. He also will not, I'm told, endorse Vice President [Kamala] Harris as his successor. They're hoping that he will endorse an open process in which the convention will be open to Vice President Harris and a few other candidates in Chicago to pick the Democratic nominee for president," Halperin had said.

Halperin also had broken the news in a post to X on Thursday afternoon.

Sunday, 21 July 2024 09:17 PM
