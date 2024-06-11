Follow Newsmax's Coverage of Tuesday's Primaries

Newsmax is covering four state and local primaries on Tuesday, including the pivotal Republican Senate contest in Nevada, with live results beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Newsmax and Newsmax2.

In addition to Nevada, South Carolina, Maine and North Dakota are holding state and local primaries Tuesday night. Polls in South Carolina close at 7 p.m. ET. Live results from Maine will begin after polls close there at 8 p.m. ET and at 9 p.m. ET in Nevada. Polls in the central time zone of North Dakota close at 10 p.m. ET, with the western part of the state closing at 11 p.m. ET.

All eyes are on the crowded GOP Senate primary in Nevada, where retired Army Capt. Sam Brown hopes to parlay a late endorsement from former President Donald Trump into a victory. Brown also has the support of Senate Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for the right to take on Democratic incumbent Sen. Jacky Rosen in November.

Nevada is one of a handful of Senate races in November that will determine if Republicans will be able to reclaim the majority outright in the upper chamber. West Virginia will go Republican, with the retirement of Democrat (now Independent) Sen. Joe Manchin, putting the Senate at 50-50. Republicans need one more race to go their way to avoid the tie-breaking vote of the vice president, should Trump lose in the general election.

The GOP has targeted Rosen's seat as one that could be plucked. Now, it's a matter of who gets to make the challenge.

Brown's chief GOP rivals Tuesday night are Trump's former U.S. Ambassador to Iceland Jeff Gunter and Jim Marchant, who ran for Nevada secretary of state in 2022 on a platform of election integrity. Overall, 13 candidates are vying for the Republican nod. Brown is a veteran of Afghanistan, where he suffered burns to 30% of his body by an improvised explosive device.

Rosen has two token opponents in the state's Democratic primary.

In South Carolina, Rep. Nancy Mace is facing a stiff primary challenge in District 1. Conservative Catherine Templeton has mounted a challenge on endorsements from former House speakers Kevin McCarthy and Newt Gingrich. Mace is hoping for a third term with the support of Trump.

In South Carolina's 3rd District, eight Republicans are running to replace outgoing Rep. Jeff Duncan, who announced in January he would not seek reelection. Tuesday's winner should cruise in November in the "solid Republican" district.

In Maine's District 2, GOP voters will choose a nominee to challenge Democratic incumbent Rep. Jared Golden in November's general election. The favorite is state Rep. Austin Theriault, a former NASCAR driver who is endorsed by Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

In North Dakota, Republicans will nominate a contender to replace outgoing Gov. Doug Burgum, who announced in January he would not seek a third term. Burgum is also on Trump's short list for vice president. Rep. Kelly Armstrong is the overwhelming favorite to win Tuesday night, though Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller has Burgum's endorsement.

