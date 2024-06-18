Follow Newsmax's Coverage of Tuesday's Primaries

Newsmax is covering three state and local primaries Tuesday, including the Republican palace intrigue that is Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, with election reports beginning at 6 p.m. ET on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

In addition to Virginia, Newsmax will be covering results from Georgia and Oklahoma beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Polls close in Virginia and Georgia at 7 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET in Oklahoma.

The most closely watched battle Tuesday figures to be in Virginia, where incumbent Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, is facing a strong and bitter challenge from state Sen. John McGuire, who has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

"Unlike Bob Good, John McGuire will not let you down," Trump said in an 11th hour robocall Monday night, adding McGuire is "strong on the border" and "will always defend your under-siege Second Amendment."

Good got sideways with Trump by endorsing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the GOP presidential primary, only endorsing Trump once DeSantis suspended his campaign; however, Good has myriad endorsements of his own, including former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

Polling on the contest has been erratic; WPA Intelligence showed McGuire with a 41% to 31% lead, and Neighborhood Research and Media gave Good a 39%-30% lead.

The district is rated solid Republican.

In Virginia's 7th, incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., opted against reelection for a run at governor in 2025. Seven Democrats are in the running for the seat rated slightly blue, led by political newcomer Eugene Vindman, the former National Security Council adviser whose twin brother, Alex, heard Trump's July 2019 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the basis for the former president's first impeachment.

Vindman is polling at 43% and expected to prevail.

There are six Republicans vying for the nod in Tuesday's primary, though just two have had significant fundraising — Derrick Anderson and Cameron Hamilton. Republicans see this seat as one they can flip behind either Anderson or Hamilton.

Down in Georgia, the 3rd Congressional District features a GOP runoff between Trump adviser Brian Jack and former state Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan to replace outgoing four-term Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-Ga. Jack worked on Trump's campaign in 2016 and was his political director in the White House for four years.

Jack got 46.7% of the vote in the primary, prompting the runoff against Dugan, who earned 32% in the primary. The winner will take on Maura Keller in November in the "safe Republican" district.

