Already 150,000 Joined Newsmax+ — Did You?

Move over Netflix, left-wing Disney+ and Hulu, there is a new sheriff in town.

It is Newsmax+.

We just launched it over 2 weeks ago, and the response has been nothing short of amazing.

Millions have already made the switch to Newsmax, and now many loyal viewers are moving to Newsmax+ .

With Newsmax+ you can watch the Newsmax channel anywhere, anytime, plus you have full access to N2 , our new streaming channel.

You also get hundreds of new shows, movies, programs, documentaries, comedies – even a special section on the best "Trump" stuff you have ever seen!

And with 2024 here soon, Newsmax is covering all the big events with Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and so much more.

Newsmax even covers the events all the big networks censor – like Trump rallies.

So make sure you are signed up with Newsmax+ so you can watch the Trump rallies anywhere.

Start Your Free Trial Now: NewsmaxPlus.com

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!