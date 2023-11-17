×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: newsmax | channel | streaming | subscription | newsmax tv | newsmax plus | switch

Already 150,000 Joined Newsmax+ — Did You?

a man holds a cell phone showing the newsmax logo on it
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 17 November 2023 10:11 AM EST

Already 150,000 Joined Newsmax+ — Did You?

Move over Netflix, left-wing Disney+ and Hulu, there is a new sheriff in town.

It is Newsmax+.

We just launched it over 2 weeks ago, and the response has been nothing short of amazing.

Millions have already made the switch to Newsmax, and now many loyal viewers are moving to Newsmax+.

With Newsmax+ you can watch the Newsmax channel anywhere, anytime, plus you have full access to N2, our new streaming channel.

You also get hundreds of new shows, movies, programs, documentaries, comedies – even a special section on the best "Trump" stuff you have ever seen!

And with 2024 here soon, Newsmax is covering all the big events with Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and so much more.

Newsmax even covers the events all the big networks censor – like Trump rallies.

So make sure you are signed up with Newsmax+ so you can watch the Trump rallies anywhere.

Start Your Free Trial Now: NewsmaxPlus.com

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Already 150,000 Joined Newsmax+ - Did You? Move over Netflix, left-wing Disney+ and Hulu, there is a new sheriff in town. It is Newsmax+.
newsmax, channel, streaming, subscription, newsmax tv, newsmax plus, switch, response
217
2023-11-17
Friday, 17 November 2023 10:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved