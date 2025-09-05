Newsmax: Carl Higbie to Lead Key 6 p.m. Hour

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Newsmax on Thursday announced a strategic realignment of its weekday evening schedule, boosting the company's late lineup ahead of a pivotal moment in the day.

Starting Monday, Sept. 8, Carl Higbie will move into the 6 p.m. Eastern time slot to host "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," anchoring viewers' transition from day to night with incisive news analysis, fearless reporting and provocative opinion.

Veteran journalist Greta Van Susteren will pivot from the 6 p.m. hour to a newly powerful 4 p.m. Eastern time slot, positioning her at the heart of momentous breaking stories as the market closes, court hearings end and Congress adjourns.

With decades of experience in delivering sharp, fact-based analysis and piercing interviews, Van Susteren's move underscores Newsmax's commitment to timely and authoritative journalism.

Simultaneously, "The Chris Salcedo Show" will shift to 5 p.m. Eastern, continuing his unapologetically conservative commentary in the critical early evening time frame.

Carl Higbie Takes Evening Lead

Former Navy SEAL and seasoned political commentator Carl Higbie has been a dynamic presence at Newsmax since launching "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" in April 2023.

Now airing at 6 p.m. Eastern, the program adopts a sharper nighttime edge, characterized by Higbie's trademark "fearless exposure of government overreach and sharp critique of the mainstream media" — designed to kick off evening viewing powerfully.

Higbie made headlines in August when "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" broadcast from Israel for a full week. Reporting from Jerusalem and other key locations, he provided coverage of Israel's security concerns, touring defense industries and speaking directly with officials such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax, praised the lineup innovation: "This reshuffle is designed to meet our viewers when the news truly matters," Ruddy said. "Carl is a bold, unafraid journalist; Greta brings unmatched credibility at a critical juncture; and Chris brings strong voice and insight — together they form a powerful trifecta. We believe this revamped lineup will strengthen our connection with a news-hungry audience as we lead into prime time."

New Late-Day Lineup (Effective Sept. 8, 2025)

• 4 p.m. Eastern time: "The Record With Greta Van Susteren"

• 5: p.m. Eastern: "The Chris Salcedo Show"

• 6 p.m. Eastern: "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE"

• 7 p.m. Eastern: "Rob Schmitt Tonight"

• 8 p.m. Eastern: "Finnerty"

• 9 p.m. Eastern: "Greg Kelly Reports"

• 10 p.m. Eastern: "The Right Squad"