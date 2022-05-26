Rep. Mullin to Newsmax: Abortion 'Not a Debate in Oklahoma'

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Thursday that abortion was ''not a debate in Oklahoma'' and that the state supports all measures to protect the unborn.

Oklahoma, ''for the first time in over 40 years today, we're not killing a single baby due to abortion,'' he said on ''American Agenda.''

''Today, we're going to save all our future leaders, our future teachers, our future pastors, our future world-changers. We're going to give every kid that's in the womb an opportunity to succeed in life.''

The comments from Mullin follow his state's governor, Republican Kevin Stitt, signing the most restrictive anti-abortion legislation in the nation, CNN reported.

The bill, HB 4327, bans the procedure from the moment of fertilization and allows residents to sue abortion providers who ''knowingly'' perform or induce an abortion ''on a pregnant woman.''

Mullin said that as the father of six children, three of whom are adopted, he thanks God ''almost every day that the mothers who chose to give birth to our three adopted kids that we love so much didn't take the abortion route.''

''Oklahoma is going to make sure every child has that opportunity,'' he said. ''Thank the Lord. I mean, I'm excited that our state legislators were bold enough to write this legislation, and the governor was bold enough to sign it.''

Mullin added that he is hopeful Oklahoma's legislation will inspire other states to follow suit.

''I hope that one day we'll [be] protecting all babies ... give every baby an opportunity to succeed in life. That's what we're hoping is going to happen,'' Mullin said. ''As long as the [Supreme] Court seems to be going where they're at, that they're going to push this abortion law back to the states, then I think more states will follow suit in this manner.''

Mullin's comments come amid the backdrop of a confirmed leak of a Supreme Court draft majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, according to Politico.

The draft opinion, authored by Justice Samuel Alito, would end the nearly 50-year precedent of Roe v. Wade — sending the issue of abortion back to the states.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!