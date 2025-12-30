Join 'Newsmax New Year's Eve With Shaun Kraisman 2026'

You can ring in the New Year by watching Newsmax Wednesday night for our special coverage — from Mar-a-Lago, New York, Hollywood, and around the world!

Starting at 8 p.m. ET tune into our live "Newsmax New Year's Eve with Shaun Kraisman 2026" for our special celebration as we bring in the new year.

Hosted by anchor Shaun Kraisman, the Newsmax special takes viewers coast to coast — and across the globe — as America counts down to midnight.

From the electric energy of Times Square to the country-music heart of Nashville, you will have a front-row seat to the biggest New Year's Eve celebrations anywhere.

Through the night, Newsmax correspondents will be stationed across the U.S. and around the world as the clock approaches midnight:

– Christina Thompson will report live from Times Square, speaking with revelers and quizzing them with trivia amid the lights and confetti.

– John Huddy will be in New Orleans, while Jon Glasgow will report from Nashville, capturing the music, crowds, and countdown excitement.

– Mike Carter will be live from Mar-a-Lago, reporting from President Trump's New Year's bash.

– PLUS: Go global with Anneliese Taggart from Rome and Stuart Smith in London as the New Year begins!

Back in our New York studio, anchors Katrina Szish and Alex Salvi keep the celebration moving with commentary, laughs, and reflections on the year that was — plus more about faith, music, and the future of America.

Special guests include:

– Jillian Michaels: Fitness icon and bestselling author, sharing motivation and tips to start the New Year strong and healthy.

– Dr. Drew Pinsky: Physician and media personality, discussing mental wellness, resilience, and navigating life in the year ahead.

– Rev. Franklin Graham: President of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse, offering an uplifting message of faith and hope for 2026.

– Lee Greenwood: Legendary singer of "God Bless the U.S.A.," bringing patriotic spirit and music to the celebration.

– Steve Forbes: Chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media, breaking down the economy and what Americans can expect in 2026.

