Sam Brown to Newsmax: 'Well-Positioned' to Unseat Dem Sen. Jacky Rosen

Republicans "have the chance to defeat incumbent Democrat senators and take the majority" in the upper chamber this November, Iraq War veteran and retired U.S. Army Capt. Sam Brown, the Republican nominee for Senate in Nevada, told Newsmax on Monday.

Brown, who won the GOP nomination to face incumbent Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., with more than 50% of the vote last week, told "Wake Up America" that his campaign is "well-positioned against a weak incumbent senator who was put in place by the late Harry Reid," the former Senate majority leader.

Rosen, a former computer programmer with no political background, was recruited by Reid to run for the House to fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Joe Heck, R-Nev., in 2016. She was later elected to the Senate after defeating incumbent Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., in 2018.

Former President Donald Trump's endorsement just before the primary "resonates with people who have been ill-affected by [President] Joe Biden and his policies," Brown said.

The "No. 1 and No. 2 issue in Nevada" among voters of all parties "is the border and also the high cost of goods," Brown said.

"Whether it's at the gas pump or our utility bills, groceries, people are really struggling. And what once used to be an opportunity to achieve the American dream has been turned into a real American nightmare under Joe Biden and Jacky Rosen, who's voted along with his agenda 98% of the time."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com