Ruthie Blum to Newsmax: Netanyahu Needs Trump Assurances on Iran Deal

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking assurances from President Donald Trump that any potential agreement with Iran will not limit Israel's ability to act militarily if it believes it must strike on its own, former Netanyahu adviser Ruthie Blum told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Speaking on Newsmax's "Bianca Across the Nation," Blum said Netanyahu wants to lock in key elements if a deal emerges with the Islamic Republic, but that Israel's primary concern is avoiding any U.S. commitment that would prevent Jerusalem from taking independent action.

"Look what we know so far from what has been reported from Netanyahu's office is that he wants to make sure that the deal, if there is such a deal, will include ballistic missiles, funding terrorism, etc.," Blum said.

But Blum said Netanyahu's most pressing objective in meeting with Trump is to ensure Israel is not constrained if it believes it has no choice but to confront Iran alone.

"Actually, what he really needs to secure from President Trump is the promise that any deal he does sign, in the event that he does sign a deal with the Islamic Republic, that it will not tie Israel's hand in the event that Israel has to go it alone against Iran," she said.

Blum said concerns in Israel include the possibility that Iran's leadership could push for language that explicitly bars Israel from taking military action, even if Tehran continues to threaten Israel or expand its capabilities.

"And that is of great concern in Israel that, you know, the mullahs might say, any deal you sign with us has to include a promise that Israel will not attack us," Blum said.

Blum, an award-winning columnist and senior contributing editor at the Jewish News Syndicate, said the question is not only what terms might be included in any agreement, but whether Israel would still have room to maneuver if it believes the threat from Iran is immediate.

