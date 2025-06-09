Gov. Pillen to Newsmax: Common Sense Prevailed in Trans Student Sports Ban

Common sense in Nebraska "prevailed" after lawmakers last week passed the "Stand With Women Act," a measure banning transgender students from girls' sports, Gov. James Pillen said.

"In Nebraska, we don't think we have to talk about these things, but we do," Pillen told Newsmax's "National Report" Monday.

On Olympian Simone Biles calling out swimmer Riley Gaines, Pillen told Newsmax: "Simone can say what she believes, but the truth is really simple. We're trying to protect our kids and make sure kids can make decisions when they become adults, like most transgenders.

"As I have said when I met Nebraska transgenders, I love you like any other Nebraskan. I just believe that all of our kids, if they make that decision, should do it like you did when you're an adult. We have to protect our girls from boys playing in sports ... Simone needs to just take it all in and take a breath, because nobody has a problem with transgender.

"Let's talk about Title IX, for crying out loud. I'm old enough to remember when women didn't get to compete in Nebraska. We've done extraordinary things for Title IX, and we have one of the greatest programs in intercollegiate athletics of treating women exactly the same, and that's how we plan to do it in Nebraska. And we encourage every state to do the same," he added.

