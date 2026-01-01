Minn. Sen. Wesenberg to Newsmax: Gov. Walz 'Should Be in Prison'

Minnesota Republican state Sen. Nathan Wesenberg told Newsmax on Thursday that Gov. Tim Walz is deserving of time in prison.

Wesenberg told Newsmax's "National Report" that the developing fraud scandal involving state services shows Walz has lost control of state government and taxpayer dollars.

"Tim Walz should be in prison," said Wesenberg. "What he's done, is not done his job, and he's violated the Constitution."

The state senator said residents of Minnesota are paying a heavy price due to Walz’s mishandling of state government. "He's harmed people. He's put people out of work. Businesses have closed."

Wesenberg said Walz has created an unacceptable situation for many Minnesota residents. "If you're a hardworking Minnesotan, you're getting taxed, and you can't afford to live here. If you don't work, you come to Minnesota, and you steal our money. The guy needs to go."

The senator accused Walz of acting like a tyrant. "All he's doing is trying to rule Minnesota like a dictator. He's Mao. You know, it's time for change."

Wesenberg joined other Minnesota lawmakers demanding Walz's resignation over the fraud scandal rocking the state, in which billions of dollars were allegedly obtained by scammers submitting false claims to several state departments.

Their joint statement said, "Minnesotans have been watching the fraud crisis get worse and worse for years. It has gone on long enough. This is not about politics or stunts, and we do not make a call like this lightly. The office of the governor deserves respect, and we have tried to give Gov. Walz time to act."

The lawmakers said they'd had enough after hearing from First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson, who said that half or more of the $18 billion paid through 14 Medicaid waiver programs during Walz's administration could be fraudulent.

Wesenberg posted on Monday, asking, "Does Walz know what the job of a governor looks like in a constitutional republic? No. Walz has ruled as a communist dictator during his tenure. Many [people] have been calling out fraud for years. The liberal mainstream media, covers it up."

New Year's Eve guests of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Mar-a-Lago heard the president speak passionately about fraud being uncovered in Minnesota and other Democrat-run states.

He portrayed allegations of massive fraud in Minnesota as the latest example of what he says is rampant abuse of taxpayer dollars in Democrat-run states.

The president opened the party with comments about the Minnesota case, calling it "a giant scam" and promising his administration would recover the stolen money.