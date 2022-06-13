Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Expecting Bigger Win Than in 2020

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace, who is fighting to keep her seat representing South Carolina's 1st Congressional District, said on Newsmax that while she thinks the race will tighten up in Tuesday's primary challenge against former state lawmaker Katie Arrington, she'll still win "as much or more than I did two years ago in the 2020 election."

"It was my opponent that lost his seat to a Democrat for the first time in 40 years in 2018 in the midterm election cycle like we're in right now, and [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi would love nothing more than to have a rematch in November," the freshman South Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

I'm the only woman in this race that knows how to win this election," Mace added. "The 1st Congressional District is a swing district. It's purple, and I'm a conservative, and I did it two years ago, won it by one point, and we're going to do it again starting tomorrow night when polls close at 7 p.m.

However, she's facing a tough challenger in Arrington, who has been backed by former President Donald Trump and is campaigning hard as a Washington outsider.

Earlier on the same program, Arrington said that people in the state are "fed up" with Washington's establishment and accused Mace of failing to fulfill her campaign promises.

Mace, who is endorsed by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, said that Arrington, when in office "voted with Democrats not once but twice for the highest tax hike in South Carolina history."

"When conservative Gov. Henry McMaster went to veto that tax hike, [Arrington] told him to get a new job."

Meanwhile, Mace has publicly spoken out against Trump and the Jan. 6 incidents at the Capitol, and acknowledged that on Monday, but pointed out that she never voted to impeach him, "and that's a really important distinction."

She also said the law must be followed in investigating the Capitol attacks, just as it must be when it comes to activities involving the far left, including "going after our Supreme Court justices."

Mace further noted that Antifa protesters spray-painted her house last year, and commented that "everyone should be held to the same standard when they're violent or when they're breaking the law. I've been very, very, clear on that since I was sworn into office, and I'm proud of that record."

