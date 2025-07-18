WATCH TV LIVE

Dick Morris to Newsmax: Cuomo's Past Makes It Hard to Get Elected

Friday, 18 July 2025 08:43 PM EDT

The New York City mayor’s race has Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old Muslim born in Uganda, leading the establishment candidate Andrew Cuomo in what some observers see as a battle for the soul of the modern Democratic Party. A self labelled “democratic socialist,” Mamdani will now face two independent candidates in Cuomo and current mayor Eric Adams as well as Republican Curtis Sliwa in the general election in November. Presidential adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax on Friday that Cuomo’s past “makes it very hard for him to get elected.

“The communist [Mamdani] has lost 14 points and he's gone from 40% of the vote in first place to a three-way tie at 26% of the vote. And Curtis Sliwa, the Republican has gained 8 points. Cuomo dropped 1. Adams gained 2. But the big changes were Silwa going up and Mamdani going down,” Morris said during an appearance on “Rob Schmitt Tonight.”

The author of “The Return: Trumps Big 2024 Comeback” said the former governor has too much baggage to win. “With Cuomo's record in connection with the pandemic, and just today, the taxpayers of New York State have to shell out $450,000 to a woman who was accusing him of sexual harassment. That makes it very hard for him to get elected,” he added.

