Rep. De La Cruz to Newsmax: WH Border Warning 'More Lies'

The White House's warning Thursday that U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement will soon be forced to reduce operations at the southern border due to a lack of funds because Republicans have not passed a border bill is more "lies that go on and on from the Biden administration," said Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas.

"All Americans from New York to Texas to California are seeing a Biden's open border policy," De La Cruz said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Newsline."

"The reality is the House of Representatives passed HR 2, Secure the Border Act, back in May. It's been sitting on [Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer's desk. It really focuses on border security, the biggest immigration reform package in years. But yet Chuck Schumer doesn't move on it. Who cares about border security? That's House Republicans. That's who really cares."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters the administration has been left with no choice but to pull back from the border because Republicans have not passed the bipartisan border security agreement.

"Because congressional Republicans are choosing partisan politics over our national security and refusing to pass the bipartisan national security agreement that includes significant border reforms and funding, over the coming weeks, ICE will be forced to reduce operations because of budget shortfalls," Jean-Pierre said during a gaggle on Air Force One.

"We have asked Congress for additional funding and resources, and every time Congress has provided less than we asked for, or most recently, completely ignored our supplemental request," she said.

