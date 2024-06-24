Minn. GOP Chair to Newsmax: Trump Could Carry State; 1st Time Since '72

Minnesota Republican Party Chairman David Hahn told Newsmax on Monday that not since former President Richard Nixon has a Republican carried Minnesota in a general election, but former President Donald Trump could change that.

"We've become, I think, a very competitive state," Hahn told "Greg Kelly Reports" during his appearance. "We're about 50-50, eight congressional seats, four Republicans, four Democrats.

"So we've been working hard over the past several years. And we think this year is the year that for the first time since 1972, we'll have a Republican candidate for president carry Minnesota. We're looking forward to that," he said.

A new Emerson College poll found that Trump and President Joe Biden are in a dead even heat in Minnesota, with both candidates tallying a 45% mark of support among registered voters. The poll was conducted from June 13 to June 18.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com