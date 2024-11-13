WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: mikejohnson | trump | mandate | congress | thune

Speaker Johnson to Newsmax: Trump 'Most Consequential' President

Wednesday, 13 November 2024 10:36 PM EST

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told Newsmax Wednesday that President-elect Donald Trump "will be the most consequential president of the modern era" because the country needs a complete reset in all facets of American life.

Earlier in the day, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., was voted by the Senate Republicans to be their next majority leader. Johnson told Newsmax's "Finnerty" that Thune "knows a lot about the institution and how to make it work."

"It's going to be very important as we move the America First agenda for the country, and he's ready to do that. I talked with him tonight, called him to congratulate him," he said.

Johnson, who won the House Republican nomination Wednesday to remain speaker, said both chambers will move "together in unison with the mandate" the American people have given Trump and "Republicans around the country."

"We will move the ball for the American people, and we're excited to get going on that. We could be the most consequential Congress of the modern era," he said. "President Trump, I think, will be the most consequential president of the modern era, because we have to fix everything. We have to begin on day one, and we will."

"We've been preparing for this moment for more than a year. So we have a playbook designed, and now we have to go execute these plays with precision," Johnson said.

Wednesday, 13 November 2024 10:36 PM
