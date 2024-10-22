Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: FBI Not Forthcoming on Butler Shooter

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the FBI has not been forthcoming on its investigation regarding the first assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

During his interview with "Greg Kelly Reports," Waltz said that while the Secret Service has been open about its mistakes in protecting the president, the FBI has not been forthcoming about the shooter in Butler, Pennsylvania, Thomas Matthew Crooks. Regardless, it is Iran he's concerned about.

"Well, the Secret Service has been very forthcoming about its mistakes, and they were so jaw-droppingly bad, it's almost hard to believe, Greg, but I do think it was a series of errors and complacency in the Service that led up to Butler.

"We still don't know very much about the shooter. The FBI is investigating his background, and frankly, I don't think they have been as forthcoming as they should be at this point. But the thing that has me up at night that I want everybody to appreciate is the Iranians right now are trying to kill him.

"They have decided that his return to the presidency is an existential threat to their rule because of his maximum pressure campaign that went after their wallet and, therefore, their grip on power and their terrorist proxies through money."

