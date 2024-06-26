WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike rowe | trade school | jobs | work ethic

Mike Rowe to Newsmax: Workers Without Degrees Hold US Together

By    |   Wednesday, 26 June 2024 10:35 PM EDT

Mike Rowe told Newsmax on Wednesday that the U.S. is "still held together by an overwhelming majority of workers who do not have a four-year degree."

The host of "Dirty Jobs" spoke of how he became disconnected from his upbringing on a small farm, where he "had a firm understanding as boy of where my food came from and where my energy came from."

"And I had great respect for the people who built our roads and provided us with affordable electricity and indoor plumbing and all of those things," Rowe continued.

"'Dirty Jobs' was a reminder for me that our country is still held together by an overwhelming majority of workers who do not have a four-year degree. They have skill, they have training, they have a work ethic, and they have a commitment to do their job," Rowe said during an appearance on "Prime News."

Serving as writer and narrator in the upcoming film "Something to Stand For," Rowe said those jobs are "still a fundamental part of who we are."

"When we become disconnected from that part of our workforce, we see all sorts of things begin to happen like $1.7 trillion in student loans and the vanishment of shop class from high schools and 10 million open positions today that don't require a four-year degree."

The Mike Rowe Works Foundation CEO added that getting the country back to a shared sense of values is critical.

"It's not so different than getting them reconnected to our shared history, which is such an important thing to understand when we think about how we're going to make sense of the present and look forward to the future," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Mike Rowe told Newsmax on Wednesday that the U.S. is "still held together by an overwhelming majority of workers who do not have a four-year degree."
mike rowe, trade school, jobs, work ethic
332
2024-35-26
Wednesday, 26 June 2024 10:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved