Mike Rowe to Newsmax: Workers Without Degrees Hold US Together

Mike Rowe told Newsmax on Wednesday that the U.S. is "still held together by an overwhelming majority of workers who do not have a four-year degree."

The host of "Dirty Jobs" spoke of how he became disconnected from his upbringing on a small farm, where he "had a firm understanding as boy of where my food came from and where my energy came from."

"And I had great respect for the people who built our roads and provided us with affordable electricity and indoor plumbing and all of those things," Rowe continued.

"'Dirty Jobs' was a reminder for me that our country is still held together by an overwhelming majority of workers who do not have a four-year degree. They have skill, they have training, they have a work ethic, and they have a commitment to do their job," Rowe said during an appearance on "Prime News."

Serving as writer and narrator in the upcoming film "Something to Stand For," Rowe said those jobs are "still a fundamental part of who we are."

"When we become disconnected from that part of our workforce, we see all sorts of things begin to happen like $1.7 trillion in student loans and the vanishment of shop class from high schools and 10 million open positions today that don't require a four-year degree."

The Mike Rowe Works Foundation CEO added that getting the country back to a shared sense of values is critical.

"It's not so different than getting them reconnected to our shared history, which is such an important thing to understand when we think about how we're going to make sense of the present and look forward to the future," he said.

