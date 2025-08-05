Mike Rowe to Newsmax: Trade Jobs Openings Booming Across America

Mike Rowe, CEO of the Mike Rowe Works Foundation, said on Newsmax, Tuesday, that the U.S. is experiencing a seismic shift in workforce needs, despite the advent of AI, with skilled trade jobs increasingly in demand while millions of positions remain unfilled.

Appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Rowe said trade jobs are not only in demand but also represent one of the most stable paths forward in an evolving economy.

"There are 7.6 million open jobs that can't be filled," Rowe said. "That should get your attention."

Rowe pointed to a growing disconnect in the labor force, including the presence of "7 million able-bodied men" who are neither working nor looking for work. At the same time, he said trade schools and community colleges are growing, while traditional higher education is facing what he described as a "self-inflicted implosion."

His nonprofit, Mike Rowe Works Foundation, has been awarding work ethic scholarships for 17 years. In 2025, Rowe said applications for these scholarships grew tenfold compared to the previous year — what he called a sign of a "seismic" shift in public interest toward trade careers.

He said many of the jobs being supported through the foundation are resilient in the face of technological change, especially AI. While he noted that no sector is completely immune, blue-collar roles such as welding, plumbing, and electrical work are less likely to be quickly replaced by automation.

"We are not suffering from a lack of graduates from four-year schools," Rowe said. "We are suffering from a lack of enthusiastic men and women who want to show up early, stay late and master a skill that's in demand."

According to Rowe, demand is widespread across key industries. He cited a need for 80,000 collision repair technicians in the automotive sector, 300,000 positions in the energy industry, and 500,000 electricians nationwide.

Rowe's organization recently pledged $5 million in scholarships for students pursuing skilled trades. He said this effort is part of a long-running campaign to elevate awareness of jobs that he described as "pretty much AI-proof."

"These are jobs that pay well, are in demand, and offer a path to business ownership," he said.

He shared examples of past scholarship recipients who started by earning a welding certificate and eventually launched mechanical contracting companies, some of which grossed $3 million annually.

"It's happening [across the country]," Rowe said. "The need is such that the demand requires it."

Rowe founded his organization on Labor Day 2008 to promote trades often overlooked in national workforce conversations. He said the increased attention from media, CEOs, and governors indicates a meaningful and potentially lucrative shift toward skilled labor once again.

