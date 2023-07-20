Pence to Newsmax: Will Make Sure Censorship Ends on Day 1 if Elected

Former Vice President Mike Pence tells Newsmax he will end government censorship of free speech on Day 1 of his presidency if he is elected in 2024.

"I couldn't be more grateful for the decision by that Texas judge recently, that literally called out the Biden administration and said no more contact between the administration and these major social media platforms," Biden said Thursday on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

A July 4 ruling by U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty placed an injunction on the Biden administration on establishing any contact with social media companies over their agreements with the White House, to suppress accounts that made the White House narrative look bad or went against its narrative.

An appeals court has temporarily lifted the injunction.

"One of the real disgraces of the 2020 election was the fact that the Hunter Biden laptop story broke in the New York Post, and then, literally every major artery of the media — not Newsmax — but virtually every other artery of the media and social media suppressed that story, kept it away from the American people," Pence said. "We just can't have that.

"I welcome the fact that this lawsuit is moving forward," he added. "We've got to have a freedom of the press. We've got to reject censorship in this country. And if I'm elected president of the United States, we're going to make sure and defend the free flow of information for all the American people."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!