Rep. Mike Lawler to Newsmax: Israel Understands Threat of Iran

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y. told Newsmax on Friday that Israel is taking steps to free the Iranian people from the oppressive regime by attempting to take out its nuclear program.

"What Iran is most concerned about is their stranglehold on the Iranian people and their regime," Lawler said on "Newsline." "If their nuclear program is eliminated, if their leadership of the IRGC is eliminated, obviously that's going to put them at a very vulnerable position among the Iranian people who have been desperately wanting freedom for years. They have real challenges ahead."

Lawler said Israel understands the threat a nuclear Iran poses.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "made very clear that they would not accept any agreement that allowed Iran to continue enriching uranium, and they would act swiftly if Iran did not strike a deal," Lawler said.

Lawler, who represents suburban New York City, said Americans need to remain on high alert for any threats from Iran.

"Given their vulnerabilities, you can expect that they're going to try to lash out not just against Israel, but against the United States," Lawler said. "Israel is little Satan. We're big Satan. And they hate the United States as much as they hate Israel. And they are not our ally. They are not our friend. They are our enemy. And they have been engaged in an unholy alliance with China, with Russia, with North Korea. We need to be we need to be cognizant of the threats and obviously need to take it seriously. "

