Huckabee to Newsmax: Hamas Must Be Eradicated

Mike Huckabee, who was appointed Ambassador to Israel by President-elect Donald Trump told Newsmax Friday Hamas must be eradicated and the hostages be released.

“We have four Americans being held hostage in Gaza — Americans. And this is outrageous that we have not put more pressure, not just on Hamas, but on Iran, who's funded Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis,” Huckabee told “National Report." “We need to put pressure on Qatar. They have influence over Hamas, and they need to understand that Donald Trump doesn't play around.”

Huckabee said Hamas cannot control Gaza anymore.

“They cannot be trusted. Their hatred toward the Jewish people was evidenced on Oct. 7 and their massacre of civilians, including babies and elderly people,” he continued. “So there has to be a change of what happens there.”

Huckabee said Trump will show strength in the region, like he did during his first term, noting how weak the Biden administration was on Iran.

The Biden administration “had given Iran the go ahead to make money and that money was funneled to the very people in Hamas who did their dastardly deeds,” Huckabee said.

“So we need to be afraid. Not so much of what Israel does in Judea and Samaria. We need to be more afraid of what we allow Iran to do when they have the money to fund terrorist activities and murder civilians brutally and horrifically.”

