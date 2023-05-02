Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: 'I Can't Understand' Fox News Decision

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Tuesday that he's unable to comprehend Fox News' decision to let go of its top host Tucker Carlson last week.

Joining "Eric Bolling The Balance," Huckabee explained that Carlson is an important voice for conservatives and provides groundbreaking reporting, noting the recent release of unseen Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot footage.

"I just scratch my head as to why you would unload your most-watched TV personality. It just — it's hard for me to understand," Huckabee said, later reiterating: "I can't understand it."

"Tucker's ratings were through the roof," he continued. "He was having an extraordinary influence not just on the MAGA crowd ... but I think he was having an impact on the mainstream media even because they couldn't ignore some of the things he was presenting."

Huckabee drew a divorce analogy when talking about the current state of the departure, suggesting that leaked hot-mic audio and video of Carlson surfacing online is an example of that.

"Nothing good comes out of a protracted divorce. And that's kind of what we're watching, is this rather messy divorce being played out, and frankly, I don't enjoy it a bit," Huckabee stated. "I want us to see more of the truth about this country come out."

For the former governor and presidential candidate, "We need voices that are unabashed and telling what's really happening. How the deep state is screwing over America — that really concerns me."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!